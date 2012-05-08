Ex-divs to take 15.4 points off FTSE 100 on Weds May 9

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
LONDON May 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 15.37 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points) Aberdeen Asset 4.40 0.19 Management Antofagasta 12.00 cents 0.11 Antofagasta 24.00 cents 0.23 Special div BP 8.00 3.56 Bunzl 18.30 0.23 G4S 5.11 0.28 GlaxoSmithKline 17.00 3.34 Randgold 40.00 cents 0.09 Resources Rexam 9.70 0.33 Royal Dutch 43.00 cents 3.47 Shell A shares Royal Dutch 43.00 cents 2.56 Shell B shares Unilever 19.81 0.98
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Avocet Mining 4.20 Bwin.party 1.56 digital CSR 7.10 cents Persimmon 6.00 UK Commercial 1.3125 Property Trust
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.