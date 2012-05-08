版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 8日 星期二 18:00 BJT

Ex-divs to take 15.4 points off FTSE 100 on Weds May 9

LONDON May 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 	
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 15.37 points off 	
the index.  	
        	
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                         (pence)           (points)   
 Aberdeen Asset                            4.40             0.19
 Management                                               
 Antofagasta                              12.00 cents       0.11
 Antofagasta Special                      24.00 cents       0.23
 div                                                      
 BP                                        8.00             3.56
 Bunzl                                    18.30             0.23
 G4S                                       5.11             0.28
 GlaxoSmithKline                          17.00             3.34
 Randgold Resources                       40.00 cents       0.09
 Rexam                                     9.70             0.33
 Royal Dutch Shell A                      43.00 cents       3.47
 shares                                                   
 Royal Dutch Shell B                      43.00 cents       2.56
 shares                                                   
 Unilever                                 19.81             0.98
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY                                 (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Avocet Mining                                              4.20
 Bwin.party digital                                         1.56
 CSR                                                        7.10 cents
 Persimmon                                                  6.00
 UK Commercial Property Trust                               1.3125

