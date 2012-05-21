版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 21日 星期一 17:48 BJT

Ex-divs to take 0.5 points off FTSE 100 on Weds May 23

LONDON, May 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 	
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.52 points off 	
the index.  	
        	
 COMPANY                 (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                          (pence)           (points)   
 Carnival Corp.                            25.00 cents       0.13
 International Power                        6.60             0.39
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY                 (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Bellway                                    6.00  
 Balfour Beatty                             5.375
 Dignity                                    9.77
 Diploma                                    4.20
 Euromoney                                  7.00
 Institutional Investor                   
 Lamprell                                   5.03 
 Morgan Crucible                            6.00  
 Premier Farnell                            6.00
 Stobart Group                              4.00

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐