Ex-divs to take 13.7 points off FTSE 100 on Weds June 6

LONDON June 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.72 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Associated British 8.50 0.13
Foods
Evraz 17.00 cents 0.17
Intertek 23.00 0.14
Vodafone Group 6.47 12.45
WPP Group 17.14 0.83
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Alliance Trust 2.3175
Big Yellow Group 5.50
Booker 1.95
British Assets Trust 1.442
Debenhams 1.00
Grainger 0.55
Hunting 11.00
Scottish Investment 4.60
Trust
Victrex 9.00
Yule Catto 2.30