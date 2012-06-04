版本:
Ex-divs to take 13.7 points off FTSE 100 on Weds June 6

LONDON June 4 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 	
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.72 points off 	
the index.  	
        	
 COMPANY               (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                        (pence)           (points)   
 Associated British                       8.50             0.13
 Foods                                                   
 Evraz                                   17.00 cents       0.17
 Intertek                                23.00             0.14
 Vodafone Group                           6.47            12.45
 WPP Group                               17.14             0.83
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY               (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Alliance Trust                           2.3175
 Big Yellow Group                         5.50
 Booker                                   1.95
 British Assets Trust                     1.442
 Debenhams                                1.00
 Grainger                                 0.55
 Hunting                                 11.00
 Scottish Investment                      4.60
 Trust                                  
 Victrex                                  9.00
 Yule Catto                               2.30

