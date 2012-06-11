版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一 17:26 BJT

No FTSE 100 stocks to trade ex-dividend on June 13

LONDON, June 11 No FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, the date after which investors would no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.  	
    	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Aegis Group                            2.01
 F&C Commercial      <FCPTL.L           0.50
 Property Trust                       
 Edinburgh                              7.00
 Investment Trust                     
 Investec                               7.52
 London & Stanford                      3.50
 Property                             
 RIT Capital                           28.00
 Partners                             
 Shaftesbury                            5.95
 WH Smith                               8.30
 Witan Investment                       1.70
 Trust

