Ex-divs to take 2.3 points off FTSE 100 on June 20

LONDON June 18 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.27 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                       (pence)           (points)   
 Experian                               21.75 cents       0.54
 Land Securities                         7.40             0.22
 Severn Trent                           42.06             0.38
 Severn Trent                           63.00             0.57
 special dividend                                       
 United Utilities                       21.34             0.56
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 3i Group                                5.40
 3i Infrastructure                       2.97
 Dairy Crest Group                      14.70
 Electrocomponents                       6.75  
 Invensys                                2.75
 MITIE Group                             5.20

