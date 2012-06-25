版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 25日 星期一 18:04 BJT

Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Weds

LONDON June 25 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.59 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                      (pence)           (points)   
 Compass Group                          7.20             0.53
 ICAP                                  16.00             0.34
 Next                                  62.50             0.39
 Tate & Lyle                           17.80             0.33
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 N Brown Group                          7.74
 Homeserve                              7.67
 KCOM Group                             2.67
 Paypoint                              17.80
 Petropavlovsk                          7.00
 Restaurant Group                       6.50

