Ex-divs to take 1 point off FTSE 100 on Sept 12

* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company
Sept 10 - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.99 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Admiral Group 45.1 0.34 Antofagasta 8.5 cents 0.07 Capita 7.9 0.20 Hargreaves Lansdown 17.49 0.15 Land Securities 7.4 0.23 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Berendsen 8.0 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment 1.72 Cookson Group 7.5 International Public Partnership 3.0 Ladbrokes 4.3 Rathbone Bros 17.0 Rentokil Initial 0.67 Restaurant Group 4.5 Savills 3.3
* Enpro industries reports results for the fourth quarter of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S