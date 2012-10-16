Ex-divs to take 1.11 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 17

BRIEF-ASE orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 mln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$524.2 million ($17.08 million) from Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd
LONDON Oct 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers will take 1.11 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) BAE Systems 7.80 1.00 Capital Shopping Centres 5.00 0.11 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Ted Baker 7.90 Close Brothers 27.50 Spectris 13.50
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 A bug in its software left hundreds of thousands of webpages hosted by Cloudflare Inc leaking encrypted personal data, but there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, the Internet security firm said on Friday.
PARIS, Feb 24 France's Safran posted a 5.4 percent rise in 2016 core operating profit to 2.4 billion euros and projected stable underlying income in 2017, a transitional year as it increases production of its new LEAP commercial jet engine.