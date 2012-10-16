版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 16:22 BJT

Ex-divs to take 1.11 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 17

LONDON Oct 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers will take 1.11 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                    (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                             (pence)           (points)   
 BAE Systems                                   7.80              1.00
 Capital Shopping Centres                      5.00              0.11
                                                              
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
 COMPANY                    (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Ted Baker                                    7.90
 Close Brothers                              27.50
 Spectris                                    13.50

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐