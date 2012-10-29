版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 29日 星期一 20:07 BJT

Ex-divs to take 0.18 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 31

LONDON, Oct 29 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.18 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 ITV                               0.80                0.10
 INTERTEK                          13.0                0.08
  
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 BOOKER                            0.38
 GO AHEAD                          55.50
 HOWDEN JOINERY                    0.30
 LAIRD                             3.40
 PROVIDENT                         28.80
 FINANCIAL

