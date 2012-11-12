版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 12日 星期一 20:23 BJT

Ex-divs to take 10.7 points off FTSE 100 on Weds, Nov. 14

LONDON, Nov 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 10.7 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                         (pence)           (points)   
 GlaxoSmithKline                           18                3.6
 Marks & Spencer                            6.2              0.4
 Royal Dutch Shell 'A'                     27 ($0.43)        3.9
 Royal Dutch Shell 'B'                     27 ($0.43)        2.8
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                           (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Cable & Wireless communications                     0.8 ($0.0133)
 Edinburgh Investment Trust                          5.0
 Home Retail                                         1.0

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐