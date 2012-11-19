版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 19日 星期一 23:05 BJT

Ex-divs to take 6.95 points off FTSE 100 on Weds, Nov. 21

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.95 points off 
the index.  
    
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 VODAFONE GROUP                    3.27             6.37
 SAINSBURY(J)                      4.80             0.36
 CARNIVAL                          15.72            0.11
 ANTOFAGASTA                       2.50             0.04
 VEDANTA                           13.09            0.05
 NEXT                              3.10             0.02
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 BALFOUR BEATTY                    4.8375
 GREAT PORTLAND                    3.30
 HICL INF.                         3.425
 INVENSYS PLC                      1.75
 MORGAN CR.                        3.60

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐