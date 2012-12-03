Ex-divs to take 1.9 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 5

London Dec.3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.92 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Aberdeen Asset 7.10 0.25 Management Associated 20.00 0.27 British Food Carnival 25.00 cents 0.11 Carnival 50.00 cents 0.22 special div Land Securities 7.40 0.23 SABMiller 24.00 cents 0.55 Severn Trent 30.34 0.29 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Big Yellow Group 5.00 British Empire 7.50 Securities & General Trust British Empire 3.50 Securities & General Trust special div Britvic 12.40 Cranswick 9.40 De La Rue 14.10 Debenhams 2.30 Electrocomponents 5.00 Grainger 1.40 Homeserve 3.60 London Stock 9.70 Exchange Paypoint 10.20 Perpetual Income 2.60 & Growth Investment Trust Shanks Group 1.10 TR Property 2.70 Investment Trust