Ex-divs to take 1.9 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 5

London Dec.3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.92 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Aberdeen Asset 7.10 0.25
Management
Associated 20.00 0.27
British Food
Carnival 25.00 cents 0.11
Carnival 50.00 cents 0.22
special div
Land Securities 7.40 0.23
SABMiller 24.00 cents 0.55
Severn Trent 30.34 0.29
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
Big Yellow Group 5.00
British Empire 7.50
Securities &
General Trust
British Empire 3.50
Securities &
General Trust
special div
Britvic 12.40
Cranswick 9.40
De La Rue 14.10
Debenhams 2.30
Electrocomponents 5.00
Grainger 1.40
Homeserve 3.60
London Stock 9.70
Exchange
Paypoint 10.20
Perpetual Income 2.60
& Growth
Investment Trust
Shanks Group 1.10
TR Property 2.70
Investment Trust