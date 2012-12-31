版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 31日 星期一 18:09 BJT

Ex-divs to take 0.3 points off FTSE 100 on Jan 2

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.27 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)               DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                          (pence)           (points)   
 Experian                                   10.75 cents       0.27
 
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)               DIVIDEND

 Aveva Group                               4.50
 A.G.Barr                                  7.40
 Dairy Crest                               5.70
 Halma                                     4.06
 ICAP                                      6.60
 ITE                                       4.40
 KCOM Group                                1.50
 Mercantile                                6.00
 Investment Trust                         
 Micro Focus                               7.40
 Monks Investment                          0.50
 Trust                                    
 Murray                                    9.00
 International Trust                      
                                          
 Polar Capital                             2.00
 Technology Trust                         
 Scottish Investment                       6.50
 Trust                                    
 WH Smith                                 18.60

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐