Ex-divs to take 1.03 points off FTSE 100 on Feb. 6

Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
The following FTSE 100 company will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.03 points off the FTSE 100 index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) UNILEVER 20.39 1.03 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ABERFORTH 15.25 SMALLER COS EDINBURGH INVT 5.00 DAEJAN 25.00 STAGECOACH 2.60 VICTREX 28.40
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.