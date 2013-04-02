Ex-divs to take 4 points off FTSE 100 on April 3

BRIEF-Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of projects owned by affiliates of D. E. Shaw renewable investments
* Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of solar and wind power generation projects
LONDON, April 2 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.01 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Hammerson 6.2 0.17 Pearson 30.0 0.96 RSA Insurance 3.9 0.55 Standard Life 22.6 2.09 Wolseley 22.0 0.24 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND F&C Asset Management 2.0 Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust 2.5 Interserve 14.1 Jardine Lloyd 15.9 Keller Group 15.2 Murray International 13.5 Phoenix Group 26.7 RIT Capital 14.0 Smith (DS) 2.5
* Fiera Infrastructure acquires equity interest in a portfolio of solar and wind power generation projects
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.
* Axovant Sciences announces appointment of Dr. David Hung as chief executive officer and expansion of board of directors