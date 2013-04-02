Ex-divs to take 4 points off FTSE 100 on April 3

LONDON, April 2 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.01 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Hammerson 6.2 0.17 Pearson 30.0 0.96 RSA Insurance 3.9 0.55 Standard Life 22.6 2.09 Wolseley 22.0 0.24 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND F&C Asset Management 2.0 Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust 2.5 Interserve 14.1 Jardine Lloyd 15.9 Keller Group 15.2 Murray International 13.5 Phoenix Group 26.7 RIT Capital 14.0 Smith (DS) 2.5