版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 8日 星期一 18:19 BJT

Ex-divs to take 0.569 points off FTSE 100 Weds. April 10

The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after
which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.569 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 GKN                                 4.8               0.308
 IMI                                 20.7              0.261
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)            DIVIDEND          INDEX IMPACT
                                     (pence)            (points)   
 Amlin                                16.5             4.233
 BBA Aviation                         10.45            1.685
 Bodycote                             8.3              0.824
 Berendsen                            17.5             1.562
 Dialight                             9.5              0.144
 F&C Comm Prp                         0.5 (Gross)      0.129
 Filtrona                             8.6              1.041
 Fisher (James)                       11.83            0.251
 Herald Inv Tst                       1.0              0.041
 JPM U.S. Inv Tst                     7.5              0.197
 Merchant Tst                         5.8              0.313
 Rotork                               26.6             1.192
 RPS Group                            3.34             0.381
 St James's Place                     6.39             1.041
 Savills                              12.7 (incl. 6    0.807
                                     pence special     
                                     div)              
 Ultra Electronics                    27.8             0.993
 Total                                                 14.83
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐