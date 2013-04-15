版本:
中国
2013年 4月 15日

Ex-divs to take 5.5 points off FTSE 100 on April 17

LONDON, April 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.48 points off 
the index.  
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND        INDEX IMPACT
                                      (pence)          (points)   
 ARM Holdings                          2.83              0.15
 BAE Systems                          11.70              1.49
 BG Group                              9.03              1.20
 Capita                               15.60              0.40
 Fresnillo                            42.40 (cents)      0.18
 Melrose                               5.00              0.25
 Petrofac                             43.00 (cents)      0.29
 Resolution                           14.09              0.76
 Smith & Newphew                      16.20 (cents)      0.37
 Tullow Oil                            8.00              0.28
 Wood Group (John)                    11.30 (cents)      0.11
 Total                                                   5.48
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY             (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Chemring Group                        4.20
 Hikma                                10.00 (cents)
 Morgan Advanced                       6.40
 Mondi                                19.10 (euros)
 NB Global Floating                    1.22
 Rate Income Fund                     
 Rentokil Initial                      1.43
 Spirax-Sarco                         37.00
 Taylor Wimpey                         0.43
 Unite Group                           3.00
