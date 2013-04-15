Ex-divs to take 5.5 points off FTSE 100 on April 17

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
LONDON, April 15 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.48 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) ARM Holdings 2.83 0.15 BAE Systems 11.70 1.49 BG Group 9.03 1.20 Capita 15.60 0.40 Fresnillo 42.40 (cents) 0.18 Melrose 5.00 0.25 Petrofac 43.00 (cents) 0.29 Resolution 14.09 0.76 Smith & Newphew 16.20 (cents) 0.37 Tullow Oil 8.00 0.28 Wood Group (John) 11.30 (cents) 0.11 Total 5.48 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Chemring Group 4.20 Hikma 10.00 (cents) Morgan Advanced 6.40 Mondi 19.10 (euros) NB Global Floating 1.22 Rate Income Fund Rentokil Initial 1.43 Spirax-Sarco 37.00 Taylor Wimpey 0.43 Unite Group 3.00
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.