Ex-divs to take 0.97 points off FTSE 100 on May 29

European shares creep higher, oil stocks and miners rise
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
LONDON, May 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.97 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Marks & Spencer 10.8 0.68 AMEC 24.8 0.29 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Britvic 5.40 Cable & Wireless Comm 2.67 Great Portland Estates 5.06 Marston's 2.30 NMC Health 4.10 Premier Farnell 6.00 Scottish Mortgage Inv 7.30 Spectris 25.50
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's ruling African National Congress backed President Jacob Zuma after calls for his resignation from various groups after he dismissed a respected finance minister, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday.
* Kuna hits eight-week low as worry over Agrokor group mounts * Polish, Romanian central banks meet, seen keeping rates on hold * Czech retail data show slowdown, Hungarian industry picking up By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 5 The kuna fell on Wednesday, reflecting uncertainty over the debt of Croatia's biggest private company Agrokor , as parliament started to discuss a bill to protect the economy from fallout from any problems at major companies. O