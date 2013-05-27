版本:
2013年 5月 27日 星期一 17:28 BJT

Ex-divs to take 0.97 points off FTSE 100 on May 29

LONDON, May 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.97 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Marks & Spencer                     10.8              0.68
 AMEC                                24.8              0.29
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)              DIVIDEND

 Britvic                                         5.40 
 Cable & Wireless Comm                           2.67 
 Great Portland Estates                          5.06
 Marston's                                       2.30
 NMC Health                                      4.10
 Premier Farnell                                 6.00
 Scottish Mortgage Inv                           7.30
 Spectris                                       25.50

