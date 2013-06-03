版本:
Ex-divs to take 4.866 points off FTSE 100 on Weds. June 5

LONDON, June 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.866 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 AB Foods                            9.35              0.128
 National Grid                      26.36              3.764
 WPP                                19.71              0.974
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Alliance Trust                      2.747
 British Empire                      2
 Securites                          
 Debenhams                           1
 Grainger                            0.58
 Murray Inc tst                      7
 Pace                                2.029
 Perpetual Income                    0.408
 & Growth IT                        
 Synthomer                           0.467
 Worldwide HC                        0.227

