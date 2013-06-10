Ex-divs to take 13.74 points off FTSE 100 on June 12

LONDON, June 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 13.74 points off the index. COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Johnson Matthey 41.50 0.33 Vodafone 6.92 13.41 Total 13.74 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Booker Group 2.25 Brewin Dolphin 3.55 Big Yellow Group 6.0 Edinburgh Investment Trust 7.80 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.50 Hunting 14.00 Intermediate Capital 13.70 Londonmetric Property 3.50 Moneysupermarket.com Group 12.92 Scottish Investment Trust 4.80 Shaftesbury 6.25 Templeton Emerging Markets 6.25 Victrex 10.35