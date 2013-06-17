Ex-divs to take up to 1.8 points off FTSE 100 on June 19

LONDON, June 17 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 1.64 and 1.83 points off the index. Name RIC Dividend Div. Unadj. Stock Gross Max Min Shift Type Currency Dividend Alternative or Shift Net EXPERIAN Final USc 24 Gross 0.605692 0.605692 LAND SECS Final GBp 7.60 Yes Gross 0.185848 SEVERN TRENT Final GBp 45.51 Gross 0.425352 0.425352 UNITED UTIL Final GBp 22.88 Gross 0.6124 0.6124 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: Name RIC Dividend Dividend Unadjusted Type Currency Dividend 3I INF. ORD Final GBp 3.52 AVEVA GROUP Final GBp 19.5 ELECTROCOMPONENT Final GBp 6.75 3I GROUP Final GBp 5.4 INVENSYS Final GBp 3.57 PERSONAL ASSETS Interim GBP 1.4 RESTAURANT GROUP Final GBp 7.3