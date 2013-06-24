版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.36 points off FTSE 100 on June 26

LONDON, June 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.36 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Compass Group                       8.00              0.57
 Next                               74.00              0.45
 Tate & Lyle                        18.80              0.34 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 N Brown                                  8.23
 Dairy Crest                             15.00 
 ICAP                                    15.40
 KCom Group                               2.97 
 Mercantile                               8.00
 Investment Trust                       
 MITIE Group                              5.70
 Paypoint                                20.20 
 Paypoint - special                      15.00 
 dividend                               
 TR Property                              4.35 
 Investment Trust

