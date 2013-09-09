Ex-divs to take up to 1.4 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 11

LONDON, Sept 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 1.4 points
off the index.
Name (RIC) Div. Type Unadjusted Div. Max Shift
Admiral Group Combined 48.90 0.3687
G4S Interim 3.42 0.1885
Hargreaves Lansdown Combined 23.29 0.1989
Land Securities Interim 6.08 0.1853
Standard Life Interim 5.22 0.4809
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
Name (RIC) Dividend Type Unadj. Dividend
Alent Interim 2.89
Bwin.Party Interim 1.8
Berendsen Interim 8.8
F&C Commmercial Property Trust Interim 0.5
International Public Partnership Interim 3.075
Rathbone Brothers Interim 18
Rank Group Final 2.85
Restaurant Group Interim 5.25
Savills Interim 3.5
Temple Bar Investment Trust Interim 15.1