Ex-divs to take 0.36 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 18

LONDON, Sept 17 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.36 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Antofagasta                         8.9 (USc)         0.08
 Melrose                             2.75              0.14
 Petrofac                            14.1              0.14
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 BBA Aviation                      4.4 (USc)
 Computacenter                     5.2
 Derwent London                    9.55
 Dunelm                            25
 IG Group                          17.5
 Interserve                        6.8
 Kier Group                        46.5
 Ladbrokes                         4.3
 RPS Group                         3.52
 Renishaw                          28.67
