Ex-divs to take 0.36 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 18

LONDON, Sept 17 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.36 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Antofagasta 8.9 (USc) 0.08 Melrose 2.75 0.14 Petrofac 14.1 0.14 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND BBA Aviation 4.4 (USc) Computacenter 5.2 Derwent London 9.55 Dunelm 25 IG Group 17.5 Interserve 6.8 Kier Group 46.5 Ladbrokes 4.3 RPS Group 3.52 Renishaw 28.67