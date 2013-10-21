版本:
UPDATE 1-Ex-divs to take up to 7.09 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 23

LONDON, Oct 21 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 2 and
7.09 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND     Stock         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)      alternative    (points)   
 BAE Systems                         8.0                         1.01
 HSBC Holdings                       0.1 (USD)  Yes              4.47
 Rolls Royce                         8.6        Yes              0.62
 Smiths Group                        57                          0.87
 William Hill                        3.7                         0.12
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Barratt Developments                          2.5
 Bankers Inv TST                               3.6
 City of London Inv Tst                        3.63
 Hansteen Holdings                             1.72
 Howden Joinery Group                          1
 JD Wetherspoon                                8
 JP Morgan emerging markets                    5.5
 Morgan Advanced                               3.8
 Menzies                                       7.7
 Senior                                        1.52
 Tullett Prebon                                5.6
