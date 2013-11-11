版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 11日 星期一 18:13 BJT

Ex-divs to take 11.6 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 13

LONDON, Nov 11 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.62 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)      DIVIDEND       INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)         (points)   
 BSkyB                               19.0            0.72
 GlaxoSmithKline                     19.0            3.63
 Marks & Spencer                      6.2            0.39
 Royal Dutch Shell A                 45.0 cents      4.14
 Royal Dutch Shell B                 45.0 cents      2.74
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                              (RIC)       DIVIDEND

 Cable & Wireless Comms                            1.33 cents
 DCC                                              20.90
 F&C Commercial Property Trust                     0.50
 Home Retail                                       1.00
 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust                6.90
 UK Commercial Property Trust                      1.31

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐