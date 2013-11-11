Ex-divs to take 11.6 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 13

LONDON, Nov 11 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.62 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) BSkyB 19.0 0.72 GlaxoSmithKline 19.0 3.63 Marks & Spencer 6.2 0.39 Royal Dutch Shell A 45.0 cents 4.14 Royal Dutch Shell B 45.0 cents 2.74 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Cable & Wireless Comms 1.33 cents DCC 20.90 F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.50 Home Retail 1.00 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 6.90 UK Commercial Property Trust 1.31