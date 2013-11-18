Ex-divs to take 7.4 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 20

LONDON, Nov 18 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.4 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) Unadjusted Div. Max Shift
Carnival 25 cents 0.109778007
Next 36 0.21077789
J Sainsbury 5 0.270696723
Tate & Lyle 7.8 0.140891063
Vodafone 3.53 6.664619615
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) Unadjusted Div.
Edinburgh Dragon Trust 2.2
Edinburgh Investment Trust 5
Euromoney Institutional 15.75
Genus 11.1
Great Portland Estates 3.16
HICL Infrastructure 3.5
Synergy Health 8.57
TalkTalk Telecom Group 4
Witan Investment Trust 3.3