Ex-divs to take 3.88 points off FTSE 100 Dec. 4

LONDON, Dec 2 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.88 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                      (RIC)       DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                          (pence)           (points)   
 Associated British Foods                  22.65              0.31
 Aberdeen Asset Management                 10.00              0.37
 Land Securities                            6.08              0.18
 London Stock Exchange                     10.10              0.07
 National Grid                             14.49              2.10
 SABMiller                                 25.00 cents        0.56
 Severn Trent                              32.16              0.30
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                       (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Atkins WS                                      10.50
 Alliance Trust                                  2.39
 British Empire Securities                      11.00
 Britvic                                        13.00
 N Brown                                         5.67
 Cranswick                                      10.00
 Debenhams                                       2.40
 De La Rue                                      14.10
 Direct Line                                     4.00
 Electrocomponents                               5.00
 F&C Commercial Property                         0.50
 Greencore Group                                 2.32
 Homeserve                                       3.63
 Intermediate Capital Group                      6.60
 Londonmetric                                    3.20
 Paypoint                                       11.40
 Pepretual Income & Growth                       2.70
 Personal Assets                                140
 TR Property Investment                          2.85
 Worldwide Healthcare                            7.00
