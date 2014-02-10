版本:
Ex-divs to take 11.2 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 12

LONDON, Feb 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.23 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)                DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT

 BP                                             9.50 cents        4.18
 Royal Dutch Shell A                           45.00 cents        4.10 
 Royal Dutch Shell B                           45.00 cents        2.63
 Sage Group                                     7.44 pence        0.32
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)                DIVIDEND

 F&C Commercial Property Trust                         0.50 
                                                      
 UK Commercial Property Trust                          1.31
