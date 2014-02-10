Ex-divs to take 11.2 points off FTSE 100 on Feb 12

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler prices 800 mln euro debt offering with 1 pct coupon
* prices 800 million euro unsecured senior debt offering with 1 percent coupon
LONDON, Feb 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.23 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT BP 9.50 cents 4.18 Royal Dutch Shell A 45.00 cents 4.10 Royal Dutch Shell B 45.00 cents 2.63 Sage Group 7.44 pence 0.32 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND F&C Commercial Property Trust 0.50 UK Commercial Property Trust 1.31
* prices 800 million euro unsecured senior debt offering with 1 percent coupon
LONDON, April 28 A leading advisor to pension schemes and other investors on Friday called for a review of Germany's rules around takeovers, in light of a planned takeover of U.S. agrochemicals company Monsanto by Bayer .
* CFO says expects wealth management cross-border outflows to continue this year at same level as last year, with peak in Q4