Ex-divs to take up to 3.64 points off FTSE 100 on March 26

LONDON, March 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 3.27 and 3.64 points off the index. Name RIC Dividend Stock Max Shift Min Shift (GBp) Alternative B SKY B 13.33333333 Yes 0.510536282 0.459482654 PRUDENTIAL 26.48888889 Yes 2.693076319 2.423768687 SCHRODERS 46.66666667 Yes 0.210129689 0.18911672 SMITHS GROUP 14.16666667 Yes 0.221286794 0.199158115 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: Name RIC Dividend (GBp) BOVIS HOMES GRP 10.55555556 COUNTRYWIDE 6.666666667 FOR COL INV TR 3 LADBROKES 5.111111111 SEGRO 9.9 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)