Ex-divs to take up to 3.64 points off FTSE 100 on March 26

LONDON, March 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.  
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take between 3.27 and
3.64 points off the index.  
    
 Name             RIC       Dividend       Stock       Max Shift     Min Shift
                             (GBp)      Alternative                 
 B SKY B                  13.33333333       Yes       0.510536282   0.459482654
 PRUDENTIAL               26.48888889       Yes       2.693076319   2.423768687
 SCHRODERS                46.66666667       Yes       0.210129689   0.18911672
 SMITHS GROUP             14.16666667       Yes       0.221286794   0.199158115
 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
 Name                  RIC       Dividend (GBp)
 BOVIS HOMES GRP                  10.55555556
 COUNTRYWIDE                      6.666666667
 FOR COL INV TR                        3
 LADBROKES                        5.111111111
 SEGRO                                9.9
 

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
