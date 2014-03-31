版本:
Ex-divs to take 3.78 points off FTSE 100 on April 2

LONDON, March 31 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.78 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY     (RIC)      DIVIDEND      ESTIMATED
                        (pence)       IMPACT
                                      (points)
 Aviva                    9.4         1.10
 Next                    50           0.30
 Pearson                 32           1.04
 Resolution              14.09        0.76
                                      
 Tullow Oil               8           0.29
                                      
 Wolseley                27.5         0.29
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                       (pence)    
 888 Holdings                           11 USc
 F&C Asset                               2
 Management                            
 Interserve                             14.7
 John Laing                              3.25
 Infrastructure Fund                   
 Jardine Lloyd                          17.1
 Mercantile                             16
 Investment Trust                      
 Murray                                 14.5
 International Trust                   
 Phoenix Group                           0.267
 Rit Capital                            14.7
 Smith (DS)                              3.2
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Francesco Canepa)
