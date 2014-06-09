版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 9日 星期一 16:44 BJT

Ex-divs to take 8.24 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 11

LONDON, June 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.24 points off 
the index.
    
 Name                RIC       Dividend (GBp)     Shift
 JOHNSON MATTHEY                   45.5          0.369724784
 VODAFONE GROUP                    7.47          7.8693775
 
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 BOOKER GROUP                      GBp    2.75
 BR EMPIRE SECS                    GBp      2
 BIG YELLOW GRP                    GBp     7.4
 EDINBURGH INV                     GBp     8.5
 F&C COMM PRP                      GBp     0.5
 INTERMEDIATE CAP                  GBp    14.4
 LONDONMETRIC                      GBp     3.2
 SHAFTESBURY PLC                   GBp     5.2
 SCOT MTG INV TR                   GBp     7.6
 VICTREX                           GBp    11.39
 

 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐