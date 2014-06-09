Ex-divs to take 8.24 points off FTSE 100 on Jun 11

LONDON, June 9 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.24 points off the index. Name RIC Dividend (GBp) Shift JOHNSON MATTHEY 45.5 0.369724784 VODAFONE GROUP 7.47 7.8693775 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: BOOKER GROUP GBp 2.75 BR EMPIRE SECS GBp 2 BIG YELLOW GRP GBp 7.4 EDINBURGH INV GBp 8.5 F&C COMM PRP GBp 0.5 INTERMEDIATE CAP GBp 14.4 LONDONMETRIC GBp 3.2 SHAFTESBURY PLC GBp 5.2 SCOT MTG INV TR GBp 7.6 VICTREX GBp 11.39 (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Blaise Robinson)