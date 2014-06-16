版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 16日 星期一 17:23 BJT

Ex-divs to take 1.3 points off FTSE 100 on June 18

EDINBURGH, June 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.31 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY            (RIC)      DIVIDEND       IMPACT
                               (pence)        
 LAND SECURITIES                 6.32         0.20
 SEVERN TRENT                   48.24         0.46
 UNITED UTILITIES               24.03         0.65
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)    
 3I INF. ORD                         3.35
 3I GROUP                           13.3
 MERCANTILE INV                      8
 PERSONAL ASSETS                     1.4
 RESTAURANT GROUP                   12.2
                                    
 SCOTTISH INV TR                     4.8
                                    
 TEMPLETON EMERGE                    7.25
                                    
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐