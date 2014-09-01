Ex-divs to take 4.86 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 3

LONDON, Sept 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 4.86 points
off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT
(pence)
AGGREKO 9.38 0.089
ARM 2.52 0.139
BHP BILLITON 62.00 US cents 3.119
GLENCORE 6.00 US cents 1.375
SHIRE 2.24 0.052
TUI TRAVEL 4.05 0.081
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
AMLIN 8.10
BETFAIR 14.00
CAPITAL & COUNTIES 0.50
CARILLION 5.60
CENTAMIN 0.0087 US$
CINEWORLD 3.80
ESURE 5.10
FOXTONS 4.54
GRAFTON 3.00
HELLERMANNTYTON 2.82 Euro cents
INTL PERSONAL FINANCE 4.20
JP MORGAN AMERICAN IT CLOSED FUND 1.00
JOHN LAING INFRASTRUCTURE 3.25
MICRO FOCUS 17.70
MICHAEL PAGE 3.42
NATIONAL EXPRESS 3.35
PERPETUAL INCOME & GROWTH 2.80
PHOENIX 0.27
PERSONAL ASSETS 1.40
POLYMETAL 0.08 US$
REGUS 1.06
SERCO 3.10
STOCK SPIRITS 1.25 Euro cents
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)