Ex-divs to take 9.8 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday April 23

LONDON, April 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.81 points off the
index.
    
 COMPANY                 (RIC)         DIVIDEND(pence)         ESTIMATED
                                                               IMPACT
 AGGREKO                                       17.74           0.167175028
 ANTOFAGASTA                                9.8 $ cents        0.09121936
 ARM HOLDINGS                                   4.5            0.24945752
 BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS                           4.8            0.185701649
 BG GROUP                                       9.52           1.272484938
 GLENCORE                                    12 $ cents        3.358863485
 LEGAL & GENERAL                                8.35           1.947263957
 MONDI                                    28.77 Euro cents     0.298478009
 OLD MUTUAL                                     6.25           1.199642587
 UNILEVER                                       21.8           1.032946807
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
            
 COMPANY         (RIC)         DIVIDEND(pence) 
                               
 BWIN.PARTY                          1.89
 CENTAMIN ORD                    1.99 $ cents
 DRAX GROUP                           7.2
 ELEMENTIS                          8.2312
 MAN GROUP                           3.95
 HANSTEEN HOLD                       5.72
 INTER PUB PART                      3.15
 RATHBONE BROS                        33
 RPS GROUP                           4.42
 TULLETT PREBON                      11.25
 UBM                                  16
 UNITE GROUP                           9
 
        
        

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

