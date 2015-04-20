Ex-divs to take 9.8 points off FTSE 100 on Thursday April 23

LONDON, April 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.81 points off the
index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND(pence) ESTIMATED
IMPACT
AGGREKO 17.74 0.167175028
ANTOFAGASTA 9.8 $ cents 0.09121936
ARM HOLDINGS 4.5 0.24945752
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS 4.8 0.185701649
BG GROUP 9.52 1.272484938
GLENCORE 12 $ cents 3.358863485
LEGAL & GENERAL 8.35 1.947263957
MONDI 28.77 Euro cents 0.298478009
OLD MUTUAL 6.25 1.199642587
UNILEVER 21.8 1.032946807
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND(pence)
BWIN.PARTY 1.89
CENTAMIN ORD 1.99 $ cents
DRAX GROUP 7.2
ELEMENTIS 8.2312
MAN GROUP 3.95
HANSTEEN HOLD 5.72
INTER PUB PART 3.15
RATHBONE BROS 33
RPS GROUP 4.42
TULLETT PREBON 11.25
UBM 16
UNITE GROUP 9
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)