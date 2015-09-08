版本:
Ex-divs to take 6.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept 10

LONDON, Sept 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 6.50 points
off the index.  
        
 COMPANY        (RIC)      DIVIDEND          STOCK OPTION   MAX
                           (pence)                          IMPACT
 Admiral Group               51                             0.3950464
 BHP Billiton                62 cents                       3.3310917
 CRH                         1.4 euro cents  Yes            0.3427365
 Glencore       <GLEN.L      6 cents                        1.6289356
 Land                        6.52                           0.2004933
 Securities                                                 
 RSA                         3.5                            0.1389436
 Standard Life               6.02                           0.4602581
                                                            
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
 
    
    
 COMPANY           RIC           DIVIDEND
                                 (pence)
 BETFAIR GROUP                   25
 BWIN.PARTY                      1.92
 BERENDSEN                       10
 CLARKSON                        22
 COUNTRYWIDE                     5
 ELEMENTIS                       1.7279
 F&C COMM PRP                    0.5
 GRAFTON GRP UN                  3.6
 JOHN LNG INF FD                 3.375
 RATHBONE BROS                   21
 RANK GROUP                      4
 RESTAURANT GROUP                6.8
 SAVILLS                         4
 TEMPLE BAR INV                  7.93
 UBM                             5.3
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)
