公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一 16:46 BJT

Ex-divs to take 0.5 points off FTSE 100 on Sept. 24

LONDON, Sept 21 The following FTSE 100 company will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.5 points off 
the index. 
 RIC              COMPANY             DIVIDEND   IMPACT
                                      (pence)    
                                                 
                  Old Mutual            2.65      0.50
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
         
 RIC              COMPANY             DIVIDEND
                                      (pence)
                  CREST NICHOLSON      6.4
                  DRAX GROUP           5.1
                  DIGNITY              7.14
                  ESSENTRA             6.3
                  KIER GROUP          36.0
                  LADBROKES            1.0
                  PLAYTECH             9.6
                  REDROW               4.0
                  BOVIS HOMES GRP     13.7
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

