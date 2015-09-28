版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.40 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 1

LONDON, Sept 28 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 1.40
points off the index.         
 COMPANY                 (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                                    (pence)                      IMPACT
 BRITISH LAND                         7.09          YES          0.23
 CENTRICA                             3.57                       0.70
 INMARSAT                            19.61 USc                   0.23
 INTERTEK                            17.00                       0.11
 MORRISON SUPERMARKETS                1.50                       0.13
                                                                 
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                             (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                      (pence)    
 AA                                                    3.50
 BARR (AG)                                             3.36
 BODYCOTE                                              4.80
 DS SMITH                                              7.70
 FOREIGN & COLONIAL INV TRUST                          2.30
 JOHN LAING GROUP                                      1.60
 IG GROUP                                             19.70
 MERCANTILE INV TRUST                                 10.00
 RIT CAPITAL PARTNERS                                 15.00
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

