Ex-divs to take 1.40 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 1

LONDON, Sept 28 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take around 1.40 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT BRITISH LAND 7.09 YES 0.23 CENTRICA 3.57 0.70 INMARSAT 19.61 USc 0.23 INTERTEK 17.00 0.11 MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 1.50 0.13 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AA 3.50 BARR (AG) 3.36 BODYCOTE 4.80 DS SMITH 7.70 FOREIGN & COLONIAL INV TRUST 2.30 JOHN LAING GROUP 1.60 IG GROUP 19.70 MERCANTILE INV TRUST 10.00 RIT CAPITAL PARTNERS 15.00 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Lionel Laurent)