版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 1日 星期一 18:39 BJT

Ex-divs to take 17 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 3

 LONDON, Aug 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 16.96 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                 (pence)          (points)   
 Reed Elsevier                 5.65            0.26
 GlaxoSmithKline              16.00            3.19
 BG Group                       6.63            0.86
 Reckitt                       55.00            1.53
 Benckiser                                          
 SABMiller                    38.18            1.74
 Royal Dutch      (RDSa.L)            42.00 cents      3.53 
 Shell                                              
 BP                             7.00 cents      3.08
 AstraZeneca                  51.90            2.77 
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)    
 Inchcape                        3.60
 Rank Group                       1.00
 St James's Place                 3.20
                                    
 Charter                         8.00
 International                         
 Domino's Pizza                   5.50 
 Beazley                         2.50
 RPC Group                        8.10 
 Qinetiq Group                     1.60

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐