Ex-divs to take 17 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 3

LONDON, Aug 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 16.96 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Reed Elsevier 5.65 0.26 GlaxoSmithKline 16.00 3.19 BG Group 6.63 0.86 Reckitt 55.00 1.53 Benckiser SABMiller 38.18 1.74 Royal Dutch ( RDSa.L ) 42.00 cents 3.53 Shell BP 7.00 cents 3.08 AstraZeneca 51.90 2.77

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Inchcape 3.60 Rank Group 1.00 St James's Place 3.20

Charter 8.00 International Domino's Pizza 5.50 Beazley 2.50 RPC Group 8.10 Qinetiq Group 1.60