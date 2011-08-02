CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 19.6 pts off FTSE 100 on Aug 3

* Corrects to add Royal Dutch Shell B shares, recalculates points deduction in headline and second paragraph to 19.6 not 17

LONDON, Aug 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 19.63 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Reed Elsevier 5.65 0.26 GlaxoSmithKline 16.00 3.19 BG Group 6.63 0.86 Reckitt Benckiser 55.00 1.53 SABMiller 38.18 1.74 Royal Dutch Shell A ( RDSa.L ) 42.00 cents 3.53 Royal Dutch Shell B ( RDSb.L ) 42.00 cents 2.67

BP 7.00 cents 3.08 AstraZeneca 51.90 2.77

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) Inchcape 3.60 Rank Group 1.00 St James's Place 3.20

Charter 8.00 International Domino's Pizza 5.50 Beazley 2.50 RPC Group 8.10 Qinetiq Group 1.60