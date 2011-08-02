版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 3日 星期三 00:44 BJT

CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 19.6 pts off FTSE 100 on Aug 3

 * Corrects to add Royal Dutch Shell B shares, recalculates points deduction
in headline and second paragraph to 19.6 not 17

 LONDON, Aug 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 19.63 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                     (pence)          (points)   
 Reed Elsevier                     5.65            0.26
 GlaxoSmithKline                  16.00            3.19
 BG Group                           6.63            0.86
 Reckitt Benckiser                 55.00            1.53
 SABMiller                        38.18            1.74
 Royal Dutch Shell A  (RDSa.L)            42.00 cents      3.53 
 Royal Dutch Shell B  (RDSb.L)            42.00 cents      2.67
                                                     
 BP                                 7.00 cents      3.08
 AstraZeneca                      51.90            2.77 
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)    
 Inchcape                        3.60
 Rank Group                       1.00
 St James's Place                 3.20
                                    
 Charter                         8.00
 International                         
 Domino's Pizza                   5.50 
 Beazley                         2.50
 RPC Group                        8.10 
 Qinetiq Group                     1.60

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐