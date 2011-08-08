Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 10

LONDON, Aug 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 6.92 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Barclays 1.00 0.47 BT Group 5.00 1.49 GKN 2.00 0.12 Rio Tinto 33.14 1.91 RSA Insurance 3.34 0.45 Schroders Ord. 13.00 0.09 Schroders ( SDRt.L ) 13.00 0.03 Non-Voting Standard 24.75 cents 1.37 Chartered Unilever 19.62 0.99

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) F&C Commercial 0.50 Property Trust Greene King 16.80 Hiscox 5.10 Ladbrokes 3.90 Millennium & 2.08 Copthorne Northumbrian Water 9.57 Pennon 17.15 DS Smith 4.50 St Modwen Props. 1.10 Synergy Healthcare 9.84 UK Commercial 1.3125 Property Trust Meggitt 3.20 Spirent 0.77