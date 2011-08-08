版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 8日 星期一 18:30 BJT

Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on Aug 10

 LONDON, Aug 8 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 6.92 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                (pence)           (points)   
 Barclays                   1.00              0.47
 BT Group                     5.00              1.49 
 GKN                         2.00              0.12
 Rio Tinto                  33.14              1.91
 RSA Insurance               3.34              0.45
 Schroders Ord.             13.00              0.09
 Schroders        (SDRt.L)          13.00              0.03
 Non-Voting                                         
 Standard                  24.75 cents        1.37
 Chartered                                          
 Unilever                  19.62              0.99
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY              (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                    (pence)    
 F&C Commercial                0.50
 Property Trust                        
 Greene King                    16.80 
 Hiscox                          5.10
 Ladbrokes                       3.90
 Millennium &                    2.08 
 Copthorne                             
 Northumbrian Water              9.57
 Pennon                         17.15
 DS Smith                       4.50
 St Modwen Props.                1.10
 Synergy Healthcare              9.84
 UK Commercial                  1.3125
 Property Trust                        
 Meggitt                        3.20
 Spirent                         0.77

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐