Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 9

LONDON, Nov 7 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

According to Reuters calculations, at current market prices the effect would be to take 1.46 points off the index.

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT

(pence) (points) Barclays 1.00 0.47 Bunzl 8.05 0.01 Unilever 19.24 0.98

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:

COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND

(pence) AGA Food 0.80 Service C&W 2.67 cents Communications F&C Commercial 0.50 Property Trust Genus 13.30 Home Retail 4.70 Group Invensys 1.65 Pace 0.766 Scottish 6.20 Mortgage Inv. Trust Stobart Group 2.00 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by David Holmes)