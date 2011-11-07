版本:
Ex-divs to take 1.5 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 9

 LONDON, Nov 7 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.	
 According to Reuters calculations, at current market prices the effect would
be to take 1.46 points off the index.      	
 	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                (pence)           (points)   
 Barclays                   1.00             0.47
 Bunzl                      8.05             0.01
 Unilever                  19.24             0.98
 	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
     	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                (pence)    
 AGA Food                    0.80
 Service                           
 C&W                         2.67 cents
 Communications                    
 F&C Commercial             0.50
 Property Trust                    
 Genus                      13.30
 Home Retail                4.70
 Group                             
 Invensys                   1.65
 Pace                        0.766
 Scottish                    6.20
 Mortgage Inv.                     
 Trust                             
 Stobart Group              2.00
	
 (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by David Holmes)

