版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 19日 星期一 18:24 BJT

No ex-divs for FTSE 100 on Dec 21

LONDON, Dec 19 No FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Wednesday, the day after which investors would no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.	
        	
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 WS Atkins                            9.75
 Betfair                              3.20
 Greene King                          6.70
 Halfords Group                       8.00
 JPMorgan                             6.00
 European Smaller                   
 Companies Trust                    
 DS Smith                             2.80

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐