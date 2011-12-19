No ex-divs for FTSE 100 on Dec 21

BRIEF-Allstate increases quarterly dividend by 12 pct to $0.37/shr
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Dec 19 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, the day after which investors would no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND WS Atkins 9.75 Betfair 3.20 Greene King 6.70 Halfords Group 8.00 JPMorgan 6.00 European Smaller Companies Trust DS Smith 2.80
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Virginia Department of Labor and Ministry - comprehensive settlement of VOSH cases reached following fatal accidents at Goodyear's Danville plant
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.