Ex-divs to take 0.15 points off FTSE 100 on Jan 4

LONDON Jan 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 0.15 points off the index.      	
    	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 ICAP                                6.00              0.15
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Aveva Group                          4.00
 Dairy Crest                          5.70
 Firstgroup                           7.62
 Halma                                3.79
 ITE Group                            4.20
 Micro Focus                          5.26
 Monks Investment                     0.50
 Trust                              
 Murray                               8.00
 International                      
 Trust                              
 Scottish                             5.80
 Investment Trust                   
 WH Smith                            15.30

