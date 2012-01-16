版本:
Ex-divs to take 2.6 points off FTSE 100 on Weds Jan 18

LONDON Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies
will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 2.63 points off the index.      	
    	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Imperial                           67.00              2.63
 Tobacco                                            
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Ashtead                             1.00
 Qinetiq                             0.90

