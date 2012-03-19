Ex-divs to take 3.1 points off FTSE 100 on March 21

LONDON, March 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would be to take 3.09 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Aviva 16.00 1.79 InterContinental 24.70 0.28 Hotels Smiths Group 11.75 0.18 Standard Life 9.20 0.84 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Chemring 10.80 Close Brothers 14.00 Group Dunelm 4.00 Galliford Try 9.00 John Laing 3.00 Infrastructure Fund Segro 9.99