2012年 3月 19日

Ex-divs to take 3.1 points off FTSE 100 on March 21

LONDON, March 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, 
the effect would be to take 3.09 points off the index.      	
    	
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                    (pence)           (points)   
 Aviva                               16.00             1.79
 InterContinental                    24.70             0.28
 Hotels                                              
 Smiths Group                        11.75             0.18
 Standard Life                        9.20             0.84
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 Chemring                            10.80
 Close Brothers                      14.00
 Group                              
 Dunelm                               4.00
 Galliford Try                        9.00
 John Laing                           3.00
 Infrastructure                     
 Fund                               
 Segro                                9.99

