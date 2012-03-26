版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 26日 星期一 17:57 BJT

Ex-divs to take 5 points off FTSE 100 on Wednesday

LONDON March 26 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 4.97 points off the index.      	
    	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Anglo American                     46.00 cents       1.49
 British Land                        6.50             0.22
 BSkyB                               9.20             0.46    
 ENRC                               11.00 cents       0.10
 Prudential                         17.24             1.68
 RSA Insurance                       5.82             0.79
 Schroders                          26.00             0.17
 Schroders                          26.00             0.06
 non-voting                                         
    	
Among FTSE 250           companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 AZ Electronic                        8.50 cents 
 Materials                          
 Bovis Homes                          3.50
 Devro                                5.50
 F&C Asset                            2.00
 Management                         
 Moneysupermarket                     3.03
 com                                
 New World                            0.07 euro
 Resources                          
 St James' Place                      3.50
 Capital

