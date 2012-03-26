Ex-divs to take 5 points off FTSE 100 on Wednesday

LONDON March 26 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect would
be to take 4.97 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Anglo American 46.00 cents 1.49
British Land 6.50 0.22
BSkyB 9.20 0.46
ENRC 11.00 cents 0.10
Prudential 17.24 1.68
RSA Insurance 5.82 0.79
Schroders 26.00 0.17
Schroders 26.00 0.06
non-voting
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
AZ Electronic 8.50 cents
Materials
Bovis Homes 3.50
Devro 5.50
F&C Asset 2.00
Management
Moneysupermarket 3.03
com
New World 0.07 euro
Resources
St James' Place 3.50
Capital