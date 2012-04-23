Ex-divs to take 6.8 points off FTSE 100 on April 25

LONDON, April 23 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.83 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT (pence) (points) Centrica 11.11 2.21 Fresnillo 40.00 cents 0.21 GKN 4.00 0.24 Man Group 4.38 0.31 Reed Elsevier 15.90 0.75 Tesco 10.13 3.11 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND Balfour Beatty 8.50 Drax 11.80 Fidessa 24.50 Fidessa Special 45.00 dividend Greggs 13.50 Informa 11.80 Intl. Pulic 2.925 Partnerships JD Wetherspoon 4.00 Kentz Corp. 7.30 cents National 6.50 Express Regus 2.00 Tullett Prebon 11.25