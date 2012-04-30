版本:
Ex-divs to take 3.4 points off FTSE 100 on Weds May 2

LONDON, April 30 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.  	
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 	
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.43 points off 	
the index.  	
        	
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND         INDEX IMPACT
                                   (pence)           (points)   
 Admiral                            17.40             0.14
 Admiral special                    19.10             0.15
 dividend                                           
 ARM Holdings                        2.09             0.11
 Barclays                            1.00             0.47
 Croda                              30.25             0.16
 International                                      
 ITV                                 1.20             0.18
 Kingfisher                          6.37             0.58
 Weir Group                         25.80             0.21
 Xstrata                            27.00 cents       1.43
    	
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 	
        	
 COMPANY           (RIC)            DIVIDEND

 African Barrick                     13.10 cents
 Gold                               
 AG Barr                             20.65
 Cobham                               6.20
 City of London                       3.25
 Investment Trust                   
 Elementis                            2.9638
 Ferrexpo                             3.30
 Henderson Group                      5.05
 Hochschild                           3.00
 Mining                             
 JD Wetherspoon                      21.20
 Laird Group                          5.30
 Michael Page                         6.75
 International                      
 SIG                                  1.50
 Travis Perkins                      13.50
 William Hill                         6.70

