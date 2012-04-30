Ex-divs to take 3.4 points off FTSE 100 on Weds May 2

LONDON, April 30 The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors will no longer qualify for
the latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.43 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND INDEX IMPACT
(pence) (points)
Admiral 17.40 0.14
Admiral special 19.10 0.15
dividend
ARM Holdings 2.09 0.11
Barclays 1.00 0.47
Croda 30.25 0.16
International
ITV 1.20 0.18
Kingfisher 6.37 0.58
Weir Group 25.80 0.21
Xstrata 27.00 cents 1.43
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
African Barrick 13.10 cents
Gold
AG Barr 20.65
Cobham 6.20
City of London 3.25
Investment Trust
Elementis 2.9638
Ferrexpo 3.30
Henderson Group 5.05
Hochschild 3.00
Mining
JD Wetherspoon 21.20
Laird Group 5.30
Michael Page 6.75
International
SIG 1.50
Travis Perkins 13.50
William Hill 6.70